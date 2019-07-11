Woman and teen daughter lived with grandma’s skeletal remains for 3 years, TX cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman and her teenage daughter have been living with the skeletal remains of her mother for three years, police say.

On Sunday, officials in Seguin, Texas, responded to a call about the potential of human remains in an area home, KXAN reported.

Police say human remains found in a Seguin, Texas, home had been there for three years. Seguin Police Department

Delissa Crayton, 47, and her teen daughter lived in the two-bedroom home where the remains were found, police said during a news conference. Crayton and her daughter shared one bedroom of the home and the remains were found in the other.

Police say the victim is believed to be Jacqueline Crayton, Delissa’s mother.

Jacqueline Crayton suffered a “non-life-threatening fall” in the bedroom in 2016 and Delissa Crayton did not render the appropriate aid to her mother, police say. Jacqueline Crayton, who was 71-years-old at the time, died on the floor days later. Her remains stayed on the floor of the bedroom for three years, police say.

Jacqueline Crayton was a well-loved member of the community who worked for the Seguin school district for 35 years as a secretary and teaching aid, KSAT reported. After her retirement, she took tickets at Seguin sporting events for eight years.

“She was a fixture in this community,” police chief Terry Nichols said, according to WOAI. “It is a sad day for the city of Seguin to realize the passing of somebody so well known and so well respected in the community.”

Delissa Crayton was arrested on Wednesday and her daughter was placed in the care of family members, police say. She is charged with “second-degree felony of injury to a child under the age of 15,” KSAT reported. More charges are expected. She’s being held at the Guadalupe County Jail on $200,000 bond.