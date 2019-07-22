Man wanted in woman’s death killed in shootout with police

A Mississippi man wanted in a woman's death was killed Monday in a shootout with officers trying to arrest him.

Shawan Allen died after he opened fire on officers entering a mobile home to arrest him near Wesson, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Jackson, Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones said.

"When you're determined not to go with police when they knock on the door, then whatever happens, that's on you," Jones told reporters.

An officer who was shot in the back while wearing a bulletproof vest was taken to a hospital with what Jones described as a "welt" but was released after being examined.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allen was one of four men wanted on capital murder charges in the Saturday shooting death of 21-year-old Zariah Antel Newton in nearby Brookhaven. Police say Newton was shot when she and her boyfriend returned home after getting a security alert and found their home being burglarized. Surveillance footage released by Brookhaven police shows men wandering around a darkened house, opening the refrigerator and cabinets.

Jatavious Berry was arrested in Brookhaven on capital murder charges, and Adrian Smith was arrested Monday at the Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport. Police are still looking for Justin Anderson of Natchez, who was recently acquitted in a 2017 nightclub shooting in Brookhaven.

Police agencies across southwest Mississippi had chased Allen for much of Sunday night and Monday. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Allen forced his 17-year-old girlfriend to drive him to Jackson at gunpoint, only to be spotted by an off-duty Copiah County deputy because the girlfriend was driving erratically. Allen ran away after the woman wrecked, unsuccessfully demanding car keys at a nearby home.

As sheriff's deputies combed the woods near Crystal Springs, Jones said, Allen stole a Copiah County government truck and later wrecked it on U.S. 51 near Wesson. Jones said that when a passer-by stopped to try to help him, Allen stole the man's car at gunpoint.

Officials believed Allen had gone back to Brookhaven, but Jones said they were tipped that he was hiding in a mobile home near Wesson. The sheriff said deputies arrested a juvenile who falsely claimed Allen wasn't present.

"That whole time that suspect was in that trailer back there and saw us, and knew we were coming, had time to barricade himself in that trailer, and when we came in there, he's the one that initiated the firing sequence," Jones said.