The blood in this meat might be human blood. The meat went to restaurants

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. By
Possible blood in the beef — human blood in the beef — caused the latest not-food-in-your-food recall, which was made by U.S. Foods Saturday.

“The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production” on Thursday, the USDA recall notice states.

The beef went to restaurants in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. The restaurants are, of course, told to put the beef in the garbage, not on the grill. The tonnage of the recalled beef, 712 pounds, is feathery compared to the usual USDA product recall.

Anyone with questions can call U.S. Foods’ Sara Matheu at 847-720-2392.

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
