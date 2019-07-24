Trump raises campaign cash in W.Va. after Mueller hearings

President Donald Trump accompanied by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., waves as they Air Force One upon arrival at Wheeling, W.Va., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump capped a day of watching former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony with a fundraiser in West Virginia Wednesday evening.

Trump spoke at a closed-door fundraiser at the WesBanco Arena hosted by Robert E. Murray, the president and CEO of Murray Energy.

A Republican National Committee official said about 1,000 attendees were slated to attend the event, which was expected to raise $2.5 million for Trump's reelection campaign and the RNC. State lawmakers from Ohio and West Virginia were expected to attend.

Murray is a supporter of Trump's regulatory actions aimed at scaling back environmental protections put in place during Barack Obama's presidency. His company is the largest underground coal mining company in America.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump left for West Virginia after Mueller finished testifying before Congress. Trump was greeted in the state by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and a crowd of supporters chanting "USA!"