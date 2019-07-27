AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court cleared the way Friday for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.

The court's five conservative justices gave the administration the greenlight to begin work on four contracts it has awarded using Defense Department money. Funding for the projects had been frozen by lower courts while a lawsuit over the money proceeded. The court's four liberal justices wouldn't have allowed construction to start.

The justices' decision to lift the freeze on the money allows President Donald Trump to make progress on a major 2016 campaign promise heading into his race for a second term. Trump tweeted after the announcement: "Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!"

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Supreme Court's action reverses the decision of a trial court, which initially froze the funds in May, and an appeals court, which kept that freeze in place earlier this month. The freeze had prevented the government from tapping approximately $2.5 billion in Defense Department money to replace existing sections of barrier in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.

The case the Supreme Court ruled in began after the 35-day partial government shutdown that started in December of last year. Trump ended the shutdown in February after Congress gave him approximately $1.4 billion in border wall funding. But the amount was far less than the $5.7 billion he was seeking, and Trump then declared a national emergency to take cash from other government accounts to use to construct sections of wall.

___

Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Senate report on Russian interference in U.S. elections highlighted one of the biggest challenges to preventing foreign meddling: the limited powers and ability of the federal government to protect elections run by state and local officials. That has given fuel to those who argue that a larger federal role is needed.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence issued the first part of its report into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Thursday, noting that Russian agents "exploited the seams" between federal government expertise and ill-equipped state and local election officials. The report also emphasized repeatedly that elections are controlled by states, not the federal government.

It called for the reinforcement of state oversight of elections — a view blasted as inadequate by Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat on the committee. He called on Congress to establish mandatory cybersecurity requirements across the country.

"We would not ask a local sheriff to go to war against the missiles, planes and tanks of the Russian Army," Wyden wrote. "We shouldn't ask a county election IT employee to fight a war against the full capabilities and vast resources of Russia's cyber army. That approach failed in 2016 and it will fail again."

As the 2020 elections loom, questions of who bears responsibility for securing the vote are becoming more dire — even as President Donald Trump has been largely silent on the subject, and the Republican-controlled Senate has refused to consider legislation by Wyden and others to fortify election security.

___

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won't be terrorists' hotbed

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's longest war has come full circle.

The United States began bombing Afghanistan after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to root out al-Qaida fighters harbored by the Taliban. Now, more than 18 years later, preventing Afghanistan from being a launching pad for more attacks on America is at the heart of ongoing U.S. talks with the Taliban.

President Donald Trump's envoy at the negotiating table says he's satisfied with the Taliban's commitment to prevent international terrorist organizations from using Afghanistan as a base to plot global attacks. There's even talk that a negotiated settlement might result in the Taliban joining the U.S. to fight Islamic State militants, rivals whose footprint is growing in mountainous northern Afghanistan.

"The world needs to be sure that Afghanistan will not be a threat to the international community," said the envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who was born in Afghanistan and is a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan. "We are satisfied with the commitment that we have received (from the Taliban) on counterterrorism."

Not everyone is convinced.

___

US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala Friday that will restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America.

The so-called "safe third country" agreement would require migrants, including Salvadorans and Hondurans, who cross into Guatemala on their way to the U.S. to apply for protections in Guatemala instead of at the U.S. border. It could potentially ease the crush of migrants overwhelming the U.S. immigration system, although many questions remain about how the agreement will be executed.

President Donald Trump heralded the concession as a win as he struggles to live up to his campaign promises on immigration.

"This is a very big day," he said. "We have long been working with Guatemala and now we can do it the right way."

He claimed, "This landmark agreement will put the coyotes and smugglers out of business."

___

8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two strong earthquakes hours apart struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines early Saturday, killing at least eight people, injuring about 60 and damaging ancestral houses famous among tourists.

The quakes collapsed homes of stone and wood and roused residents from sleep, said Roldan Esdicul, who heads the Batanes provincial disaster-response office. Footage showed people clearing boulder-size stone bricks to pull out one body from the rubble.

"Our bed and everything were swaying from side to side like a hammock," Esdicul told The Associated Press by cellphone from Basco town, the provincial capital. "We all ran out to safety."

On hard-hit Itbayat island, school teacher Agnes Salengua-Nico said she and her husband woke up horrified with the ground shaking and a cabinet crashing to the floor. Their house withstood the shaking but others in the neighborhood crumbled, pinning residents inside, she said.

"We're out now in the farm with our three pigs because we're very, very scared of the aftershocks," she told AP by phone, her voice trembling shortly after the ground shook again.

___

Impeachment unsettled as Democrats enter post-Mueller moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Midway through the first year of their House majority, Democrats have yet to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. And maybe they never will.

The House recessed Friday for a six-week summer break without opening impeachment proceedings, the Democrats no closer to taking a vote than they were when they swept to power at the start of the year, a searing blow to liberals in the aftermath of former special counsel Robert Mueller's halting testimony on Capitol Hill.

Yet, the House Judiciary Committee filed a fresh lawsuit Friday, its lawyers arguing they need documents from the Trump administration as they pursue questions of impeachment. It mentions the word impeachment 76 times.

The committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said his panel is pressing ahead with investigating the president, with or without a formal House vote.

"I think too much has been made of the phrase impeachment inquiry," Nadler said Friday.

___

Strike by Alaska ferry workers snarls travel plans

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The first strike by Alaska ferry workers in over 40 years has snarled travel plans for thousands of people during the busy tourist and fishing season, leaving some stranded and catching the attention of a Democratic presidential candidate.

Members of the Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific went on strike Wednesday after failing to reach agreement with the state on contract terms, bringing Alaska's ferry system to a halt.

State transportation Commissioner John MacKinnon said the department had canceled reservations for more than 3,000 travelers as of early Friday and refunded more than $1 million in fares.

About 225 passengers and about 90 vehicles had been stranded in ports that aren't their final destination, he said. He noted this is a peak travel time and that other options, including barges for vehicles and planes, have limited space.

A tweet Friday from former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, calls on Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy to restore full funding to the system, which lawmakers this year cut by more than $40 million. The cut was seen by some as a compromise with the Dunleavy administration, which initially proposed a deeper cut and has said it wants to find ways to reduce the cost of the system to the state.

___

2 dead, 8 swimming athletes hurt in SKorea balcony collapse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An internal balcony at a nightclub in South Korea collapsed on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 16 including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships, officials said.

Hundreds were at the nightclub in the southern South Korean city of Gwangju when the collapse occurred next to the athletes' village.

Two South Korean men died while 16 others were injured, police said. According to a police account, the injured include 10 foreigners, eight of them athletes who were in Gwangju to participate in the swimming championships.

Among the athletes were three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, a police officer said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. He said most had minor injuries but an American female water polo player required surgery. The other two Americans — a man and a woman — are also water polo players, the police officer said.

Police said they detained one of the nightclub's co-owners and summoned three other club officials to investigate whether the collapsed balcony was an unauthorized structure.

___

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes A confrontation between police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, wildfires in Portugal as Europe suffers under a heat wave; and a diver competing in the World Swimming Championships in South Korea.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 20-26, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Betts hits 3 homers off Paxton as Red Sox rout Yankees again

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox followed up one rout with another, capitalizing as the New York Yankees' starting pitchers faltered in historic fashion.

Betts homered in his first three at-bats off James Paxton and added an RBI double as the Red Sox beat New York 10-5 on Friday night, pulling within nine games of the AL East-leading Yankees.

"I think now's the time," Betts said. "It's getting later and we have to start stringing together some wins and we're doing that."

Betts homered on Paxton's eighth pitch in a three-run first that included J.D. Martinez's two-run homer, went deep again leading off the third for a 4-0 lead and hit a two-run drive in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage.

Betts added an RBI double in the sixth off David Hale to give him five RBIs and grounded out in the eighth. With his fifth career three-homer game, Betts raised his season total to 18 homers.