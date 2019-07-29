10 Things to Know for Today

A young couple embrace at a parking lot after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Several people were hospitalized Sunday after the shooting at the annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said. AP Photo

1. NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FOOD FESTIVAL TURNS DEADLY

Four killed, including the suspected gunman, and at least 15 wounded at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

2. ACCUSED PRIESTS RECEIVE HELP FROM NONPROFIT

A nonprofit group called Opus Bono Sacerdotii has for nearly two decades provided money, shelter, legal help and other support to hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Catholic priests accused of sexual abuse across the country.

3. HIGH-TECH UPGRADES MEANT TO IMPROVE LIFE

Israel's Defense Ministry has poured over $85 million into upgrading Qalandia and several other major checkpoints between Israel and the West Bank in recent years — part of a strategy to improve conditions for Palestinians.

4. DEATH TOLL RISES IN AFGHAN POLITICAL ATTACK

At least 20 people were killed and at least 50 wounded in attack at the Kabul office of the Afghan president's running mate and former chief of the intelligence service.

5. FOR GOP RECAPTURING THE HOUSE WON'T BE EASY

Each of the 62 freshmen House Democrats has raised more money than their top opponent and in nearly all cases it's not even close.

6. US-CHINESE TRADE TALKS TO RESUME

Rhetoric on both sides has hardened despite the agreement by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in June to revive efforts to end the costly fight over China's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

7. CONNECTICUT HELPS HOMEOWNERS WITH CRUMBLING FOUNDATION

Homes are being lifted, propped up into the air and held there as workers jackhammer away concrete that had deteriorated due to the presence of a naturally occurring but corrosive mineral.

8. LONG HOURS FOR MODEST PAY, NO BENEFITS

Venezuelan migrants try to make ends meet in Colombia using a billion-dollar app for freelance work.

9. PRECIOUS CARGO BROUGHT IN BY RAIL

Train with 50 tank cars carries 660,000 gallons of water 134 miles every day to India's parched manufacturing city of Chennai.

10. 'A FREAK ACCIDENT HAPPENED'

U.S. water polo player Kaleigh Gilchrist recalls fatal balcony accident at a nightclub near the athletes' village.