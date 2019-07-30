91-year-old who backed into pool is rescued via sunroof, Massachusetts neighbor says

Springfield Fire Department

A 91-year-old woman accidentally backed her car across a street, between two houses, through a wooden fence and into a neighbor’s swimming pool about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, WBZ reported.

Another neighbor says he helped the woman, who was unhurt, escape the partly submerged 2003 Mercury Sable through the sunroof, WWLP reported.

Firefighters in Springfield, Massachusetts, posted a photo of the car in the pool to Twitter. The vehicle appeared to have backed partway across the pool, submerging its front end.

Springfield, population 154,000, is a city along the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Durham Regional Police have charged a 36-year-old woman with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, damage of property of $2000, and danger to property endangering life after she crashed her car through a community center in Courtice, Ontario.