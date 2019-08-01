Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Org over hush money payments

Just weeks after federal prosecutors revealed they were through investigating hush money paid to protect President Donald Trump from adultery allegations, the probe has been picked back up by state prosecutors in New York City.

The Trump Organization received a subpoena Thursday from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., according to an attorney for the company.

Trump Organization lawyer Marc L. Mukasey called it "a political hit job."

The subpoena was first reported by The New York Times.

It was for records related to payments that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen helped arrange to the porn actress Stormy Daniels after she claimed she had an affair with Trump.

The district attorney's office declined to comment.

Trump denies any sexual relationship with Daniels.