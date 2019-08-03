National
Multiple fatalities, one in custody after shooting near El Paso mall, police say
Video shows shoppers evacuating during El Paso shooting
Multiple fatalities have been reported and three suspects are in custody after El Paso police warned of an active shooter situation in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall.
Police said they were searching a “very large area” for “multiple shooters” and asked people to stay away.
TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart. The El Paso mayor’s office told CNN that there are multiple fatalities and three suspects are in custody, the network reported.
The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.
