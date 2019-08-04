What we know about the gunman who killed 9 in less than a minute in Dayton, Ohio

Mayor Nan Whaley gives updates on the shooting in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio. Screengrab: WBNS Facebook

The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed nine and injured 27 in the Oregon District neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, has been identified, police said in a news conference. Officials have not yet released the name.

During a news conference, Mayor Nan Whaley said the shooter was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine and had additional magazines.

The shooter was killed by first responders in under a minute, Whaley said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

