National
What we know about the gunman who killed 9 in less than a minute in Dayton, Ohio
The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed nine and injured 27 in the Oregon District neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, has been identified, police said in a news conference. Officials have not yet released the name.
During a news conference, Mayor Nan Whaley said the shooter was wearing body armor and used a .223 caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine and had additional magazines.
The shooter was killed by first responders in under a minute, Whaley said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments