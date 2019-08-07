AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Some skeptical as Trump prepares to visit sites of shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is bringing a message aimed at national unity and healing to the sites of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. But the words he offers for a divided America will be complicated by his own incendiary, anti-immigrant rhetoric that mirrors language linked to one of the shooters.

It is a highly unusual predicament for an American president to at once try to console a community and a nation at the same time he is being criticized as contributing to a combustible climate that can spawn violence.

White House officials said Trump's visits Wednesday to Texas and Ohio, where 31 people were killed and dozens wounded, would be similar to those he's paid to grieving communities including Parkland, Florida, and Las Vegas, with the president and first lady saluting first responders and spending time with mourning families and survivors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"What he wants to do is go to these communities and grieve with them, pray with them, offer condolences," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Tuesday. He said Trump also wants "to have a conversation" about ways to head off future deadly episodes.

"We can do something impactful to prevent this from ever happening again, if we come together," the spokesman said.

___

Dayton, site of latest mass shooting, warily awaits Trump

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley's stricken community will have a visitor Wednesday in President Donald Trump, who in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend has made calls for unity on the heels of his divisive political talk.

White House officials said Trump's visits to Texas and Ohio, where a combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours, would be similar to those he's paid to grieving communities in the past. But Whaley, a Democrat, made remarks Tuesday questioning whether the visit will help, and expressed disappointment in the president's aftermath remarks that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.

"I can only hope that as president of the United States that he's coming here because he wants to add value to our community and he recognizes that that's what our community needs," she said, noting that she expected to meet with Trump. "Everyone has it in their power to be a force to bring people together, and everybody has it in their power to be a force to bring people apart — that's up to the president of the United States."

Connor Betts, 24, opened fire in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district early Sunday morning, killing nine people including his 22-year-old sister, before officers fatally shot him within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage. The FBI announced Tuesday it's opened an investigation into Betts' desire to commit a mass shooting and his interest in violent ideology.

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine said it's clear Betts exhibited anti-social behaviors in high school that should have alerted those around him to a problem. Two former classmates told The Associated Press that Betts was suspended from Bellbrook High School after a hit list was found scrawled in a school bathroom. That followed an earlier suspension after Betts came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault, according to the two classmates, a man and a woman who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment.

___

El Paso, with deep Mexican American past, rallies amid pain

The massacre that killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso struck a city that has long been the cradle of Mexican American culture and immigration and suffered through bloody episodes of racial violence in the past.

The white gunman apparently wrote an anti-Hispanic rant before opening fire with an AK-47-style rifle on Walmart shoppers — many of them Latino — rattling a city that has helped shape Mexican American life across the U.S. for generations.

Many Mexican Americans in Los Angeles, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and beyond can trace their families' roots to El Paso, sometimes called the "Ellis Island" of the border. The city served as a port of entry where immigrants from the interior of Mexico had to come to gain entry into the United States before World War II.

Mexican Revolutionary leader Pancho Villa visited the city. Country artist Marty Robbins famously sang in 1959 about falling "in love with a Mexican girl" here. It is the birthplace of civil rights lawyer Oscar Zeta Acosta, journalist Ruben Salazar and poet Pat Mora. The city is also a geographic center of sorts for Mexican Americans, sitting about the same distance to Los Angeles as it is to Houston.

"El Paso has a deeper history than what you see on the news," said Sergio Troncoso, an El Paso-born novelist who now lives in New York City. "That manifesto shows that white nationalists continue to reduce El Paso to immigration and a place of foreigners. It's so much more than that."

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. THE PRESIDENT'S RECONCILIATION CHALLENGE

Donald Trump is bringing a message aimed at national unity and healing to the sites of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. But the words he offers for a divided America will be complicated by his own incendiary, anti-immigrant rhetoric that mirrors language linked to one of the shooters.

2. GRIEVING TOWN GUARDED ABOUT TRUMP'S VISIT

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, whose stricken Ohio community will host Donald Trump today, is questioning whether the visit will help.

___

Cross-border ties remain strong after El Paso mass shooting

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — After a young Texan went on a shooting rampage that appeared to target Hispanics at a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people, including eight Mexican citizens, there were no protests on the other side of the Rio Grande in neighboring Ciudad Juarez, only a small vigil honoring all the dead.

Community leaders didn't talk of boycotting El Paso, a city that depends heavily on Mexican shoppers. On the contrary, in the following days Mexicans have packed the international bridges going to jobs, stores and schools like always.

What fear some express about the attack is mixed with a practical concern that somehow the massacre may lead to longer wait times for entering El Paso.

Many like Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada pointed out that the attacker was from north Texas, not from the border community, and somehow that made the pain inflicted less personal.

"They see him like an external agent who looked for a place where the deadly effect of his act could have the greatest repercussions," said Rodolfo Rubio Salas, a professor and researcher at Colegio de Chihuahua.

___

Venezuela talks in the balance as US ups pressure on Maduro

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For weeks, representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his would-be successor, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, have been shuttling back and forth to Barbados trying to agree on a common path out of the country's prolonged political standoff.

The meetings have been slow-going and shrouded in mystery, with neither side disclosing details. But now Maduro's supporters are accusing the U.S. of trying to blow up the fragile process.

The purported explosive: sweeping new sanctions that freeze all of the Maduro government's assets in the U.S. and even threaten to punish companies from third countries that keep doing business with his socialist administration.

"They're trying to dynamite the dialogue," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Tuesday at a news conference to denounce comments by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton defending the asset freeze. "But nobody, not even 1,000 Trumps or 500 Boltons ... will make us abandon the negotiating table."

Building on its role as a facilitator of Colombia's peace process, Norway in May managed to overcome deep distrust arising from past failed attempts at dialogue and bring the two sides together in Oslo. Talks have since moved to the Caribbean island of Barbados, where the fifth round wrapped up last week.

___

Kim says North Korean launches were warning to US, South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles intended to send a warning to the United States and South Korea over their joint military exercises.

The official Korean Central News Agency said two missiles launched from a western airfield flew across the country and over the area surrounding the capital, Pyongyang, before accurately hitting an island target off its eastern coast.

Its four rounds of weapons demonstrations in two weeks come during a stalemate in nuclear negotiations and after President Donald Trump repeatedly dismissed the significance of the tests, even though the weapons show North Korea's ability to strike at U.S. allies South Korea and Japan and its military bases there.

Experts say Trump's downplaying of the North's weapons displays allowed the country more room to advance its capabilities and build leverage ahead of negotiations, which could possibly resume sometime after the end of the allies' drills later this month.

Lee Sang-min, spokesman from South Korea's Unification Ministry, said North Korea's recent testing activity doesn't help efforts to stabilize peace and called for Pyongyang to uphold an inter-Korean agreement reached last year to form a joint military committee to discuss reducing military tensions. He did not provide a specific answer when asked whether Seoul believes the North's weapons display will intensify.

___

China's yuan weakens after signs of stability calm markets

BEIJING (AP) — China's currency weakened again Wednesday after hopes among financial traders that its decline was stabilizing helped to calm jittery global markets.

The yuan edged down to 7.0488 to the U.S. dollar, about 0.4% below its level late Tuesday. The currency strengthened slightly to 7.0443 to the dollar in the afternoon but still was below the previous day's level.

Financial markets tumbled after Beijing allowed the yuan to fall Monday to an 11-year low against the dollar, breaking through the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. currency. Washington responded by declaring officially that China improperly manipulates its exchange rate, opening the way for possible sanctions.

On Tuesday, central bank officials told foreign companies "the yuan will not continue to depreciate sharply in the future," the bank press office said in a statement. It gave no details but said "two-way fluctuation" of the currency "will become the norm in the future."

Tension over currency adds to a sprawling U.S.-Chinese fight over Beijing's trade surplus and technology policies that companies and investors worry will chill global growth.

___

In his own words: Ex-Cardinal's letters to abuse victims

VATICAN CITY (AP) — At first glance, the handwritten postcards and letters look innocuous, even warm, sometimes signed off by "Uncle T." or "Your uncle, Father Ted."

But taken in context, the correspondence penned by disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to the young men he is accused of sexually abusing or harassing is a window into the way a predator grooms his prey, according to two abuse prevention experts who reviewed it for The Associated Press.

Full of flattery, familiarity and boasts about his own power, the letters provide visceral evidence of how a globe-trotting bishop made young, vulnerable men feel special — and then allegedly took advantage of them.

The AP is exclusively publishing correspondence McCarrick wrote to three men ahead of the promised release of the Vatican's own report into who knew what and when about his efforts to bed would-be priests. Access to an archbishop for young men seeking to become priests "is a key piece of the grooming process here," said one of the experts, Monica Applewhite.

Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick, 89, in February after a church investigation determined he sexually abused minors as well as adult seminarians. The case has created a credibility crisis for the Catholic hierarchy , since McCarrick's misconduct was reported to some U.S. and Vatican higher-ups, but he nevertheless remained an influential cardinal until his downfall last year.

___

Gazans struggle to protect antiquities from neglect, looting

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Walid al-Aqqad's Gaza home would be the envy of many an antiquities collector.

Pieces of Corinthian columns greet visitors in the backyard. Inside, hundreds of ancient pots and other artifacts hang on the walls or are arranged helter-skelter on shelves.

They are remnants of five millennia of Gaza's history, from the Bronze Age to the Islamic caliphates and on down to the years of Ottoman and British rule in the 20th century.

A sliver of land on the Mediterranean, Gaza was a major trade route between Egypt and the Levant going back to ancient times. But decades of uprisings, war and political turmoil have inflicted a heavy toll on its rich archaeological heritage, exposing it to looting and destruction.

The Islamic militant group Hamas seized Gaza in 2007 from forces loyal to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. In response, Egypt and Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza that has left the territory isolated and increasingly impoverished. The Palestinians say the closures have also hindered excavations and restricted experts' access to new discoveries.