10 Things to Know for Today

A woman leans over to write a message on a cross at a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. THE PRESIDENT'S RECONCILIATION CHALLENGE

Donald Trump is bringing a message aimed at national unity and healing to the sites of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. But the words he offers for a divided America will be complicated by his own incendiary, anti-immigrant rhetoric that mirrors language linked to one of the shooters.

2. GRIEVING TOWN GUARDED ABOUT TRUMP'S VISIT

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, whose stricken Ohio community will host Donald Trump today, is questioning whether the visit will help.

3. TRYING TO HEAL THEIR PAIN IN TEXAS

El Paso has opened a grief center to help people cope with last weekend's mass shooting at a Walmart, in which 22 people, nearly all with Latino last names, were killed and many others were wounded.

4. WHAT BEIJING'S NEXT MOVE MIGHT BE

A Chinese official says the central government is considering what measures to take next as weeks of demonstrations have led to the "most severe situation" faced by Hong Kong since its handover from British rule in 1997

5. WHOSE ROCKET LAUNCHES WERE MEANT TO CAUTION

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles intended to send a warning to the United States and South Korea over their joint military exercises.

6. NO EASY SOLUTIONS IN VENEZUELA

U.S. sanctions against the government of President Nicolás Maduro may be complicating talks with his would-be successor, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as they seek a common path out of the country's prolonged political standoff.

7. ANOTHER SOURCE OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Louisiana has become the first state in the Deep South to dispense therapeutic cannabis, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to it.

8. ANCIENT MIDDLE EAST TREASURES UNDER THREAT

Decades of uprisings, war and political turmoil have inflicted a heavy toll on Gaza's rich archaeological heritage, exposing it to looting and destruction.

9. A NOBEL WINNER'S INFLUENCE ON HER PEERS

There are countless writers for whom Toni Morrison's characters were like close acquaintances and her stories like parables to guide them through their own lives.

10. ALL BETS ARE ON

The Washington Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.