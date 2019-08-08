Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to travelers with these two last names

Best airlines of 2019, according to Wallethub WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable.

Frontier Airlines is giving away free flights for travelers with these two last names.

If your last name is Green or Greene, congratulations, you’re in luck! You are eligible for a refund of up to $400 on one way or round trip flights, Frontier Airlines says.

Travelers must legally confirm their last name is Green or Greene, then choose a flight that departs on August 13 of this month, the airline says. Passengers will be refunded on September 15.

The flight must be booked on Frontier’s website and is only available to the booker’s immediate family — parents, spouses, children and siblings — if their last names are not Green(e).

The promotion is part of Frontier Airline’s Green Week. The airline says it’s been recognized as an “industry leader in airline fuel-efficiency by The International Council on Clean Transportation” and serves its mid-flight drinks in cups that can be composted, Rus Tourism reported.