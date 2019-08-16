13-year-old driving with dad steps on wrong pedal, killing man and dog, Texas cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 13-year-old girl was driving when she hit and killed a man and his dog while they went on a walk in Houston, media outlets report.

Now the girl’s father has been arrested and charged in the 40-year-old man’s death, according to KPRC.

Houston police say the girl was in an SUV with her dad when she apparently stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, fatally striking the man and the dog Thursday afternoon, KPRC reported .

An infant was also in the vehicle driven by the girl, KHOU reported.

Witnesses said officers gave the girl a sobriety test as part of the investigation, according to KTRK. “No one knows how or why the young girl was behind the wheel,” the TV station reported.

Her father will be charged with criminally negligent homicide and child endangerment, according to KHOU. Police haven’t released his identity, KPRC reported.

“You can’t allow a young child to drive in a populated place,” Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office vehicular crimes division, told KHOU. “If you’re going to teach a young person how to drive, go to an empty parking lot. Go somewhere where you’re not going to have the potential for taking someone’s life.”