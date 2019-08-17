National

Sen. Markey faces 2 challengers; now some pushing for a 3rd

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press

FILE - In this March 27, 2019 file photo, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Transportation subcommittee on commercial airline safety, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Some Massachusetts voters see Markey as potentially vulnerable to a primary challenge, and one group is even trying to persuade U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy to run for his seat. Markey has represented Massachusetts in Congress for decades _ first in the House before winning Democrat John Kerry's former Senate seat in 2013 _ but the state saw an incumbent lose just last year as Democrats elected more women and minorities.
FILE - In this March 27, 2019 file photo, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Transportation subcommittee on commercial airline safety, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Some Massachusetts voters see Markey as potentially vulnerable to a primary challenge, and one group is even trying to persuade U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy to run for his seat. Markey has represented Massachusetts in Congress for decades _ first in the House before winning Democrat John Kerry's former Senate seat in 2013 _ but the state saw an incumbent lose just last year as Democrats elected more women and minorities. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
BOSTON

Some Massachusetts voters see Sen. Edward Markey as potentially vulnerable to a primary challenge, and one group is even trying to persuade U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy to run for his seat.

Markey has represented Massachusetts in Congress for decades — first in the House before winning Democrat John Kerry's former Senate seat in 2013 — but the state saw an incumbent lose just last year as Democrats elected more women and minorities.

Markey already has two declared primary challengers, and now a group has launched a bid to draft Kennedy. The congressman has said he doesn't want the seat.

Markey's office said the senator is running for re-election regardless of who enters the race.

  Comments  