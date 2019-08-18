Bail set at $200,000 for NYC subway scare defendant

Bail has been set at $200,000 for a homeless man from West Virginia who was charged with placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

The bail was set Sunday when Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, West Virginia, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Griffin.

Griffin was scheduled to return to court Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His bail was set by Criminal Court Judge Keisha Espinal two days after Friday morning's commute was disrupted by a police investigation that began after two large cooking pots were spotted at Manhattan's Fulton subway station.

The 26-year-old Griffin was charged with two counts of placing a false bomb. He was arrested Saturday in the Bronx.