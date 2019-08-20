Teen found bound and gagged in car as dad drove her to rehab in Mexico, CA cops say

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A 17-year-old girl was found bound and gagged in the back of a car in the San Diego area on Monday night — and her kidnappers were her own family members, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The California Highway Patrol told ABC 10 that another driver called and reported seeing the girl tied up in the backseat of a Toyota Corolla traveling south on Interstate 5. CHP officers stopped the car in Carlsbad, a city in the San Diego area, the Associated Press reported.

The driver was the teen’s father, a 67-year-old man from San Juan Capistrano, ABC 10 reported.

The girl’s father, along with her 21-year-old sister, who was also in the car, “forced her into the car” and intended to take the teen to a drug rehab facility in Mexico, the Associated Press and the Union-Tribune reported.

“The 17-year-old female admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year,” CHP Officer Kevin Smale told the Union-Tribune.

The teen was “taken into protective custody,” and no charges have been filed, though “the case is under investigation,” the Associated Press reported.

“You just can’t gag someone and bind them to the back of a car and take them into a foreign country. That’s just not acceptable,” CHP Sgt. Mike Morrin told ABC 10. “We’re trying to sort out the details.”