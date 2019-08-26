National
Floodwaters close roads and cancel schools as Missouri once again deals with heavy rain
Parts of St. Louis County in Missouri are yet again navigating flood waters after heavy rain swept through the area Monday morning, reports say.
Rockwood School District just southwest of St. Louis canceled classes following impeded access to roads after some children were already on school buses.
“Rockwood transportation officials will turn our school buses around and return kids home as soon as safely possible,” they wrote in a Facebook post.
Video posted of a Eureka High School football field in Eureka, Missouri, shows the area looking more like a rough river than a gridiron.
In video posted to Twitter, a car in nearby Wildwood can be seen tipped forward, almost entirely submerged as flood waters rage around it.
A flash flood warning is in effect for the area until 10:15 a.m. local time, KSDK reported.
This comes after extreme flooding in Missouri earlier this summer was blamed for at least three deaths. Floods also stranded animals and destroyed homes.
