Netflix just mailed its 5 billionth disc. Want to guess what it was?

In a 2007 episode of “The Office,” Kelly Kapoor explains to her no-good boyfriend the ins and outs of a cool new DVD service called Netflix.

“So then the next movie moves to the top of the queue. So number five becomes number four, number six becomes number five, number three becomes number two, etcetera, etcetera,” she says. “It’s so easy, Ryan. Do you really not know how Netflix works?”

The company got its start as a subscription service that would send DVDs straight to your door. Since then, Netflix has become a streaming behemoth (home to all nine seasons of The Office, ironically), and the episode now seems like a quaint time capsule of a simpler time long past.

But is it really so far behind us?

Netflix says no.

On Monday, the company — founded in 1997 — announced in a tweet that it had just sent out its 5 billionth disc.

What DVD pushed them past the 5 billion mark? The Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

5,000,000,000 shipments.



The most heartfelt thank you to our incredible members that have been with us for the past 21 years of DVD Netflix. Five billion discs delivered is a huge milestone and we owe it all to our amazing members and team members.

If this comes as a surprise, you’re not alone. Several commenters poked fun at the company, one user writing “It took a year or two to get that last 500 or so, didn’t it?”

Then, Netflix surprised us all.

“We ship over a million a week,” the company responded.

"We ship over a million every week."

According to CNET, Netflix boasts 2.4 million DVD subscribers responsible for $157 million in revenue.