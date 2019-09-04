Missing 10-year-old found dead in a trash bag — and stepmom is arrested, IN cops say

Skylea Carmack, 10, was found dead in a shed behind her father and stepmother’s Indiana home, police say. Gas City Police Department

The body of a 10-year-old girl reported missing in Indiana was found in a trash bag and her stepmother has been charged in connection with her death, police say.

Amanda Carmack, 34, reported her stepdaughter Skylea Carmack, 10, missing from their Gas City home on Saturday, police said in a news release.

At the time, police said Skylea could possibly be in danger and in need of medical assistance, WANE reported.

Law enforcement and members of the community passed out fliers as they searched for the girl over the next four days, according to the news outlet. Then, their hunt came to a tragic end.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Skylea’s body was found “wrapped in a plastic trash bag” in a shed behind the Cormack’s home, WPTA reported. Amanda Carmack, who’d reported Skylea missing, was arrested and charged in her death.

Police say the early investigation suggests Skylea was strangled to death, but a coroner’s report is still pending, RTV6 reported.

Amanda Carmack is charged with strangulation, domestic battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, police say. She’s currently being held in Grant County Jail.

“The Gas City, Grant County is an area that cares. An area that loves. We wanted to bring this girl back safe, but unfortunately, that’s not the result we got,” Sgt. Tony Slocum said, according to WPTA