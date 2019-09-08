Man dies in ATV crash searching for his brother - who also died in ATV crash, ND cops say

A Few Things to Remember About ATV Safety An all-terrain vehicle safety video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An all-terrain vehicle safety video.

Two brothers were killed minutes apart in separate ATV crashes in North Dakota, officials say.

Kyle Foster, 43, and Jeremie Foster, 47, were riding their ATVs to a rural farm near Eckelson Friday evening when Kyle lost control of his four-wheeler and rolled into a slough, KFGO reported.

Officials say Jeremie, who’d been riding ahead of his brother, made it to the farm but turned around to retrace his path to search for Kyle when he didn’t show up, the Star-Tribune reported. He rolled his ATV into the gravel road’s ditch.

When first responders arrived, Kyle was pronounced dead, while Jeremie died on route to the hospital, the Jamestown Sun reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials say neither brother was wearing a helmet and that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in both crashes, the Star-Tribune reported.