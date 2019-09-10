Teen who shot Texas cop was previously charged with shooting 16-year-old, police say

A San Antonio teen has been arrested in connection with attempted murder of two police officers, according to Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department.

According to police, Devin Seth Perez, 17, tried to pull off a carjacking in the West Mayfield area of the city on Monday, KABB Fox 22 reported.

In the process, police say Perez opened fire on them and was subsequently injured. A San Antonio police officer was hit.

During a news conference, McManus said force was used on Perez to take him into custody on Monday night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He resisted,” McManus said, KSAT 12 reported.

In July, Perez was accused of shooting a 16-year-old driver in the back, Fox 22 reported. Witnesses say Perez “got out of the car and ran off with the gun. He was arrested some time later and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” according to Fox 22.

A second suspect in Monday’s carjacking turned himself in -- 17-year-old Adam Rolando Barrientes, San Antonio Express News reported. He is facing aggravated robbery charges.

Perez struck one of the two officers in pursuit of him, hitting the eight-year veteran in the foot. The injured officer had surgery on his foot and is expected to recover, according to KSAT 12.

When asked if he was surprised by people shooting at police, McManus said he wasn’t in a video of the press conference posted by KSAT 12.

“No, I’m not surprised. It shocks the senses to think that anyone would shoot at a police officer, let alone a 17-year-old.”