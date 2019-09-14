Three teens shot at Virginia high school football game

Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.

A 14-year-old victim was found in the stadium's parking lot. Two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An investigation was ongoing.