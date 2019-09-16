Dad arrested after 11-year-old son hit by boat in San Francisco Bay dies, police say

Tips to Keep Safe in the Water A guide to keep everyone safe in and around the water Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A guide to keep everyone safe in and around the water

When two of his sons fell off a boat Sunday evening in San Francisco Bay, the driver tried to rescue them — but ended up hitting them both with the boat, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office says.

The man’s 11-year-old son died as a result of his injuries, while his 27-year-old son suffered cuts to his legs, The Marin Independent Journal reported. It’s not known whether they were wearing life jackets.

Javier A. Burillo, 57, of Belvedere faces charges including vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence, according to the publication. His bail has been set at $1 million.

The incident took place about 7 p.m. near Angel Island, KNTV reported.

The 11-year-old TIburon boy and his 27-year-old brother were thrown overboard from the 35-foot boat into the open water, The Marin Independent Journal reported.

They were hit by the boat during a rescue attempt, then pulled aboard and taken to a yacht club in Tiburon, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Emergency personnel pronounced the 11-year-old boy dead of “severe traumatic injuries” at the yacht club dock, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The boy’s name will not been released, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Associated Press reported.

