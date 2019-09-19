Video: Raging fire destroys two Texas apartment complexes and eight vehicles

Three-alarm fire breaks out at Texas construction site Firefighters in Austin, Texas, are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a construction site early Thursday morning, officials say. Two nearby apartment complexes are total losses after the fire spread. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters in Austin, Texas, are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a construction site early Thursday morning, officials say. Two nearby apartment complexes are total losses after the fire spread.

They awoke to knocks on their doors and a fire raging nearby.

It was just before 4 a.m. Thursday when Austin, Texas, residents on Morgan Lane heard firefighters pounding on their doors, KEYE reported.

A three-alarm blaze was burning nearby.

Other residents near the blaze — which began on Banister Lane near South First Street and U.S. 290 — say the light and heat woke them up, KVUE reported. One resident’s blinds had melted.

Officials say the fire broke out at a construction site for a three-story condominium before spreading to two other eight-unit buildings at the Tramor at Oak Run apartments, KXAN reported. All three buildings were deemed total losses.

“It was burning from end to end, and completely involved in fire,” an official said, KVUE reported. It’s believed the condo was in the early stages of construction and not yet covered with sheet rock, according to the news outlet.

In video of the blaze, ash can be seen falling like snow in a nearby parking lot as flames shoot into the air.

Officials say up to three other buildings experienced partial damage and eight vehicles were burned, KXAN reported. One woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries likely sustained during evacuation.

Three people were initially unaccounted for, KTBC reported, but according to KVUE, all residents have been located.

The blaze left nearly 1,000 people without electricity after utility poles were burned, Austin energy said in a tweet. Power has since been restored to 800 customers.

Officials say the fire is now under control and an investigation into the cause is ongoing, KTBC reported.