National
Kentucky governor faces pushback over use of state aircraft
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has run into turbulence over his use of taxpayer-owned aircraft, creating another distraction for his reelection campaign that's already dogged by feuds with teachers and a legal fight with his lieutenant governor.
The Republican governor tried to defuse the air travel controversy late Thursday by having his office release a log disclosing the purposes of his official trips on state-owned aircraft.
Bevin's office says the disclosure goes beyond what Kentucky law requires. But it doesn't address his use of state aircraft for political and personal trips. The state Democratic Party called it a stunt.
Bevin is in a tough reelection fight this year against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, the son of Steve Beshear, a former two-term governor who preceded Bevin in office.
