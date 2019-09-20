Panicked shoppers scramble as SUV barrels through Chicago-area mall, video shows

Car ploughs through Chicago mall and crashes into store front as onlookers flee the scene When walking through a mall, people shop, patronize the food court, and convene with friends or family. Not in this Illinois mall, however. A vehicle drove through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Friday afternoon. The driver is in police custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When walking through a mall, people shop, patronize the food court, and convene with friends or family. Not in this Illinois mall, however. A vehicle drove through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Friday afternoon. The driver is in police custody.

A black SUV crashed into the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Ill., on Friday just after 2:30 p.m., according to KVIA7.

The vehicle crashed through a Sears storefront and continued to drive into the mall, WGN reported.

The Village of Schaumburg acknowledged on its Facebook page the incident took place and asked people to avoid the Woodfield Mall.

“At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation,” the village wrote. “Police are on scene and the mall is in the process of being evacuated. The public is advised to avoid the area if possible. The police investigation is ongoing. At this time, no major injuries have been reported, only minor injuries.”

Schaumburg High School was placed on a “soft lockdown” after hearing of the incident at the mall, according to WGN.

“Upon resolution of the community incident, the police confirmed that no threat to students existed and the soft lockdown was ended,” Principal Tim Little told the outlet.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to KVIA7.

An onlooker in the mall when the vehicle came barreling through described the suspect as “quiet.”

“He was just quiet, head down, walking straight,” witness Lateef Farooqui told WGN. “Not somebody wild, screaming. No chanting. Not any of those things you’d expect of somebody crazy.”

There were no reported injuries and details about the suspect were not immediately available, according to the village’s Twitter account.