Teenager dies in New Orleans shooting that injures 6 others

New Orleans police are searching for suspects and a motive in a shooting that has left one juvenile dead and four others and an adult injured.

News outlets report the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a police report, the victims were all inside a vehicle when suspects in a black Dodge sedan that had been following them opened fire.

Deputy Chief Paul Noel says five of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17; the other victim was an adult man. A 17-year-old boy died. Noel says the other victims had injuries that were not life-threateneing and were treated at area hospitals and at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.