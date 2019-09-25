Brewery employees find an unconscious man in their cooler, Ohio police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A brewery in Ohio turned out to have more than just beer in its cooler, police say.

Cleveland police arrived at Collision Bend Brewing Co. around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate reports of a suspected break-in, WOIO reported.

Police say employees at Collision Bend Brewing Company in Ohio discovered an unconscious man in the establishment’s cooler. Google Maps

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Employees say they arrived at work that morning and noticed an open door, WJW reported. When they peeked inside, the employees found something entirely unexpected: a man.

Police believe the 30-year-old man — who was found unconscious — had been at the brewery to do maintenance work on the coolers, Cleveland.com reported. Officials suspect he was stuck in the cooler overnight.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police have not commented on his condition, WOIO reported.