The Latest: Man charged with capital murder in deputy death

The Latest on the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop near Houston (all times local):

10 p.m.

A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop near Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Robert Solis (soh-LEES') has been charged in the Friday shooting death of Harris County sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP' DAH'-lee-wahl).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Dhaliwal was shot from behind during a Friday afternoon traffic stop in a residential cul-de-sac near Houston. Gonzalez called him "a trailblazer" who was active in the community.

Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.

___

6 p.m.

The sheriff's deputy fatally shot during a traffic stop near Houston has been identified as a religious pioneer.

Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP' DAH'-lee-wahl) was the first Sikh deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office when he joined the force 10 years ago. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called him "a trailblazer" who was active in the community.

Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.

Dhaliwal was fatally shot during a Friday afternoon traffic stop in a residential cul-de-sac near Houston.

___

5 p.m.

A sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed while making a traffic stop near Houston.

The incident happened about 12:45 p.m. Friday in a residential cul-de-sac 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 10-year veteran of his force was making the traffic stop when someone approached him from behind and shot him multiple times. The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez says a suspect has been detained.

The deputy's identity hasn't been released, but Gonzalez says he is well-known to the community and a close friend.