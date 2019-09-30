Mother and daughter cut off their dog’s legs, Louisiana police say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A mother and daughter were arrested in Louisiana after their dog was found with two missing legs, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were contacted after an animal advocate group found an abandoned dachshund whose hind legs were missing.

The Sheriff’s Office discovered the dog named Buddy was shot in early February. Deputies say the owners reported the incident but did not seek medical attention for the dog.

Because the Buddy didn’t receive proper medical care after being shot, sores began to develop on his hind legs, causing paralysis, according to deputies.

The owners, a 50-year-old Slidell woman and her 17-year-old daughter, told detectives “the dog’s legs ’fell off’ after they bandaged them too tight.”

Deputies sought the opinion of a board-certified veterinarian orthopedic surgeon.

According to the surgeon, Buddy’s wounds were not due to being bandaged too tightly. Instead, “wounds on the dog’s hind legs were ‘maliciously inflicted’ and not removed by a veterinary professional nor by natural means,” the news release said.

The woman and her daughter were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

An additional arrest of another 17-year-old believed to be the friend of the teenager was also arrested and charged but released after she “admitted to detectives that she abandoned the dying dog at the mobile home park,” detectives say.

“As a dog owner myself, I was completely appalled when we received a complaint of such horrific animal cruelty in our community. Our investigators acted swiftly, and the parties responsible have been charged accordingly,” Sheriff Randy Smith wrote.

Buddy is reportedly recovering well, but no other information is available regarding his condition or future, according to the Sheriff’s Office.