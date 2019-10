4th person arrested in illegal Wisconsin THC vaping business

Sheriff David Beth discusses the allegations against Courtney Huffhines in his office at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Kenosha, Wis. She has been charged with six felonies, accused of helping her adult sons run a black market THC vape manufacturing business related to a THC vape cartridge manufacturing operation. Brian Passino

Authorities have made a fourth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

A 20-year-old woman is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on possible charges of manufacturing or delivering marijuana. But officials haven’t said yet what role the woman may have had in the business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeast Wisconsin.

Courtney Huffhines’ attorney Robert Keller says she’ll plead not guilty to the six felony charges against her, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Hundreds of illnesses nationwide have been linked to vaping, but authorities haven’t singled out a product as the culprit.