Police: Stabbing victim’s relative fatally hits suspect

Authorities in Kentucky say a family member of a stabbing victim drove to help their relative and ended up hitting and killing the man suspected of the attack.

News outlets report Louisville Metro Police responded to a private, 24-hour fishing spot early Sunday morning on reports two men had gotten into a fight and were injured. Officers say one man emerged from the woods near the lake and attacked another man with a knife. News outlets report the two men didn't appear to know each other.

Police say a relative of the stabbing victim then drove to the lake to give their family member aid and struck and killed the suspect with their car.

The stabbing victim's condition hasn't been reported.

No arrests have been made.