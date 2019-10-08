The fitness bands caused contusions and cuts. That’s why 95,000 have been recalled

SHARE COPY LINK

Fitness bands should leave the user buff, not bruised. That’s why Fit for Life recalled 95,000 SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands as an injury hazard.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.”

And that’s not an idle concern, apparently. Fit for Life knows of 10 such incidents and six times “consumers received contusions, abrasions and lacerations.”

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This recall covers model No. 02-71669, a number found on the packaging bottom. These were sold at Walmart and Walmart.com from August 2018 until this July. Fit for Life is offering a refund — well, a SPRI.com store credit — or a free replacement band.

Consumers should contact Fit for Life at 800-222-7774 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email help@spri.com.