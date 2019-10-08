Bartender accused of over-serving mass shooter won’t be indicted, Texas jury says

SHARE COPY LINK

A grand jury in Texas declined to indict a bartender who police say over-served alcohol to a man who shot and killed eight people later that evening, reports say.

Lindsey Glass, now 27, was charged earlier this year with a misdemeanor count of “selling alcohol to certain persons” while she was working as a bartender at the Local Public House in Plano in 2017, the Dallas Morning News reported. The establishment is now closed.

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code report said Spencer Hight, 32 at the time, “was unsteady on his feet and staggered around the bar, running into tables and walking sideways” while at Local Public House on Sept. 10, 2017, McClatchy news group previously reported.

Glass texted one of Hight’s friends — also a bartender at the establishment — that Hight was spinning a “big knife” as he asked for his tab, telling Glass that he “had to go do some dirty work,” the report said, according to McClatchy.

Lindsey Glass Collin County Sheriff’s Office

After leaving the bar with a blood alcohol level of .33 — more than four times the legal limit — Hight headed to his estranged wife’s home as Glass followed him, McClatchy reported. Glass ultimately called 911.

Meredith Hight was hosting a football watch party when Spencer Hight, armed with an AR-15, went inside and opened fire, police said, according to McClatchy. He shot and killed eight people, including Meredith Hight, before he was killed by officers responding to the home, police say.

Following the jury’s declination last Friday, Glass’ lawyers said she was relieved by the verdict, but that they had always held that she was not responsible for Hight’s actions, WFAA reported.

“While Lindsey is relieved by the Grand Jury’s decision, it has been our position from the outset that Spencer Hight’s decision to destroy the lives of eight people was wholly unrelated to the four drinks that Hight consumed at the Local Public House on September 10, 2017,” attorneys Scott Palmer and Rebekah Perlstein wrote in a statement on Monday, according to WFAA. “The video evidence that is available indicates that Lindsey was not watching Spencer at all times and that some of the odd behavior that is cited did not take place within her view. Additionally, once Lindsey recognized that Spencer was intoxicated and acting strangely, she alerted her manager and the two confronted him outside the bar. She then took extraordinary steps to follow Hight and alert authorities. Lindsey Glass is a bartender who did what she was supposed to do — she saw something and she said something.”

A civil lawsuit on behalf of the victims’ families was also filed against Glass, but ultimately dropped, McClatchy reported.