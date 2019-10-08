Driver ‘just went off’ before backing pickup into a Nebraska Chick-fil-A, employee says

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Nebraska say one person is dead after backing a truck into a busy Chick-fil-A restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement arriving at the Lincoln fast food restaurant said a truck had hit the building, KOLN reported.

Police say a driver backed a pickup truck into this Lincoln, Nebraska, Chick-Fil-A on Tuesday afternoon. The person has since died. Google Maps

An employee told the Lincoln Journal-Star a man was flipping tables and throwing trays inside the restaurant before he left and backed his pickup through the front doors and “[chased] customers to their cars.” Police say the person driving the truck is dead, according to the news outlet.

Officers have not commented on how the driver died.

Witnesses reported shots fired, KLKN reported.

The Journal-Star reported a person was covered in a white sheet after emergency workers administered CPR.

The incident was initially reported as a traffic collision, KLKN said.