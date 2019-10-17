Rare black coyote caught on camera in Texas – but you can’t know exactly where

Texas officials finally captured pictures of a black coyote after months of searching for the rare and elusive animal.

But its exact whereabouts are a secret.

About three months ago, wildlife officers in Austin, Texas, began getting reports that a black coyote was roaming the area, according to a Facebook post. So, the officers set up trail cameras in hopes of spotting it.

Finally, the cameras snapped photos of the black coyote. It was roaming with five other coyotes of normal color, officials said.

“It took three months before we were able to capture this handsome fella on camera!” the Austin Animal Center wrote in the Facebook post.

The animal center isn’t revealing the location where the black coyote was spotted out of concern for its safety from people.

“We want to keep this guy safe!” officials said.

“The black coat is thought to come from hybridization somewhere along the way with domestic dogs,” the post said.

Officials told resident to “haze” coyotes — including this black one — if they spot them during the day.

“It’s important for them to learn that coming out during the day is scary, and they should stick to hunting at night,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We can share space with coyotes, but not time!”