AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
An Indian worker mixes gunpowder to make firecrackers for Diwali, the upcoming Hindu festival of lights, at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmadabad.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, bullet trains are submerged in muddy waters in Nagano, central Japan, in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis.
A lake in Dharmasala, India, is covered in yellow pollen and pine needles, released by Himalayan cedar trees every autumn.
Paper origami cranes are glued to a wall during a sit-in outside police headquarters in Hong Kong, which is in the grip of 5-month-long pro-democracy protests.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
