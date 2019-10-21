Man climbs to the top of construction crane — then starts throwing, Texas police say

A man in Texas has been arrested after police say he climbed a construction crane and began throwing objects from the top, police say.

It was around 7 a.m. when first responders arrived at a construction site near South Congress Avenue, a popular thoroughfare in Austin, where a man had climbed to the top of a crane, KXAN reported.

Screengrab: KVUE

Rescuers tried to talk the man into coming down, but he refused, prompting officials to shut down one block of the road, the Austin Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

Re Rescue Task Force Academy and S. Congress. Firefighters @Austin_Police and @ATCEMS on scene working to get man down from construction crane. At this point he is declining to come down. S. Congress is shut down between James and Academy. pic.twitter.com/zzk6sRff9q — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 21, 2019

Police told McClatchy news group the man was throwing objects from the top of the crane, but wouldn’t specify what the objects were. Construction workers at the site told a reporter with KVUE the items were likely tools.

Officials say the man, who was not an employee of the construction site, climbed back down the crane around 8:30 a.m., KVUE reported. He was examined by medics before police arrested him.

Officials believe he may have been having an “emotional crisis,” according to the news outlet.

#BREAKING: Parts of South Congress are shutdown this morning because man has climbed up a crane. Construction workers tell me he’s been throwing things, likely the tools they have up there. Austin Fire & APD are on scene trying to get him down. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/zOJIWnarz2 — Kalyn Norwood (@KalynNorwood) October 21, 2019