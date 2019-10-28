Multiple victims reported in North Hollywood grocery store shooting, LA police say

Los Angeles police said there were multiple victims in a shooting on Monday morning in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, according to local media reports.

The shooting happened at North Hollywood’s Royal Fresh Market grocery store, FOX 11 reports.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said the number of people hurt in the gunfire around 8:15 a.m. — and the severity of the victims’ injuries — is not yet known, according to KTLA.

The shooting was reported “near the intersection of Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue,” and aerial footage showed police responding to the parking lot of the grocery store in the Valley Glen neighborhood west of North Hollywood, the TV station reported.

KABC reported that “one suspect was taken into custody, and police were still looking for a second possibly armed suspect.”

“Officers are looking for additional suspects,” Madison said around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, according to FOX 11. “It’s still fluid.”

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t clear, according to KABC.