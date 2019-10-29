Man captured in tow truck driver’s photo now charged with his murder, Texas police say

A Houston tow truck driver’s final moments included an argument with two men in a red Ford Explorer.

Before his death, however, he snapped a photo of the men. Now, police have identified the man in the driver’s seat and charged him with murder.

“The suspect, Idelfonso Gamez Torres, 42, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court,” the Houston Police Department said in a news release.

Torres was last seen driving the 2004 Explorer with Texas license plates BH05601 and is wanted in the fatal shooting of Augustin Martinez, 48, and the wounding of the passenger in Martinez’s vehicle.

“Police say Martinez was giving a ride to a tow customer when he got into an argument with two men in a red Ford Explorer at an apartment complex parking lot at 215 West Little York Road,” Click 2 Houston said.

After the photo of the suspects was publicized, Houston police received tips to help them identify Torres. It is believed he might flee or has fled to Mexico, per police.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts or the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.