Texas mom wasn’t allowed to pay for crying student’s breakfast. So she’s fighting back

A Texas mother wants to help students get the meals they need to be successful in school after seeing firsthand a student being denied breakfast.

While going to eat breakfast with her son at Brookhollow Elementary in the Pflugerville Independent School District, Pamela Zuniga saw another child place a cereal on her tray, but was told she could not have it because of her meal balance debt.

“I just saw them taking her cereal, giving her toast, crying, basically being shamed in front of not just children, but adults as well,” Zuniga told KVUE.

Zuniga attempted to pay the child’s debt, but wasn’t allowed to because of a policy set in place by Aramark, which provides food services.

“Aramark said donations cannot be made toward individual students. Instead, people can donate to different sized groups: classes, grades or schools, for example,” KVUE reported.

In a statement provided to WPDE, Pflugerville ISD said it is committed to making sure students are performing at their best and are disappointed in the outcome of the situation with the child, but options are available to the students.

“If students have insufficient funds in their lunch account, they still receive a healthy meal but do not have access to the full host of breakfast and lunch options. Additionally, Aramark continuously accepts Free and Reduced Meals Applications for those students and families in need,” the district said.

Zuniga is taking matters into her own hands, according to a Facebook post.

“This is how I am trying to help my community so no child is left out,” she said. “Kids should not have to worry about being fed in school. Their main focus should be academics.”

“Pflugerville ISD has $14,339.30 in negative food service balances,” WPDE reports, which is why Zuniga created a GoFundMe account where she says the funds will go directly toward paying off meal balance debt.

“EVERY dollar will go to paying off school debts,” she said on Facebook. “I will update as WE all pay off debts that our babies shouldn’t have.”