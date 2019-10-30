Ex-boys home employee stole nearly $200,000 from fund for foster kids, Texas cops say

A 64-year-old woman is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 from a Texas home for boys, where she had worked as a quality control director, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said.

Toni Marie Rambo was charged with theft of property from a nonprofit organization over a three-year period, according to the arrest affidavit from Smith County.

“In March, attorney Bill Hommel, representing Azleway, contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to report the theft,” the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

Azleway provides foster care services, adoption services and substance abuse programs, according to its website.

Rambo, who turned herself in on Monday, “misappropriated approximately $189,916, from Feb. 18, 2015 to Aug. 2, 2018,” the affidavit said.

Azleway Interim CEO Chester Amidon told police Rambo oversaw weekly cash allowance disbursements to children who lived at the ranch, according to the affidavit. When children behaved well and performed jobs, they were awarded allowances.

Rambo reportedly altered the allowance sheet, “to show an increase in money being disbursed to the cottage(s) and would keep the extra currency for herself,” the affidavit said. According to an example provided, Rambo altered the sheet where it showed a child earned $7. Rambo then added $75 for an amount totaling $82 and kept the $75, the affidavit said.

She was arrested and released after posting bail on a $300,000 bond, the Morning Telegraph said.