Mass shooting at Halloween ‘Airbnb Mansion Party’ kills 4, California police say

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating after a mass shooting at a Halloween party left four dead and injured several others, according to local deputies.

Officers responded to the home in Orinda, an East Bay suburb, on reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Thursday, finding “a large house party with over 100 attendees” and “three apparent gunshot victims who were pronounced dead at the scene,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Our whole neighborhood heard it and then people were screaming and fleeing,” neighbor Chris Gade said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We could see from our windows. There were a lot of people walking around who were hurt.”

Deputies said a fourth person died at the hospital later.

“Other victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulance,” deputies said. “The exact number is unknown as some victims transported themselves to the hospital.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives and forensic experts are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Officials didn’t release the victims’ names.

“Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Orinda Police Department or Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441,” the sheriff’s office said.

KRON reports that the owner of the rental, Michael Wang, said “a woman had rented the home through Airbnb for a family reunion. Wang said the reunion was supposed to have a dozen people but instead scores showed up for the party.”

“We called the police. They were on the way to go there to stop them, but before we got there the neighbor already sent us a message saying there was a shooting,” Wang said, according to the Chronicle. “When we arrived there the police were already there.”

An Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the company was “horrified by this tragedy,” according to the New York Times.

“Additionally, we have taken action to ban the booking guest from our platform,” Airbnb’s statement said, according to the Times. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims of this abhorrent act as well as the neighbors of the home.”

The Chronicle reports that the event “was billed on social media as an ‘Airbnb Mansion Party’ in an upscale neighborhood.”

Ben Drew, a spokesman for John Muir Medical Center in nearby Walnut Creek, said one patient is in critical condition, CBS reports, while another patient is in serious condition and a third has been released.