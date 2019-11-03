Series of earthquakes hits Kansas and Oklahoma overnight, seismologists report

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Kansas on Saturday, with Oklahoma also experiencing a series of small tremors, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The Kansas quake hit at 9:08 p.m. Central time near South Hutchinson, northwest of Wichita, according to the USGS. About 175 people reported feeling the tremor, some as far away as Osborne and Concordia, Kansas..

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit near Fairview in northern Oklahoma, at 1 a.m. Sunday, followed by a 2.6-magnitude quake at 1:37 a.m. near Quinton in eastern Oklahoma, the USGS reports. A 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled Waukomis in northern Oklahoma at 4:25 p.m. Saturday

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes below 4.0 magnitude may be felt by a few people and may not be recognized as an earthquake.