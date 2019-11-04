Dad abandons 5-year-old in park while trying to ‘give away’ infant, Oregon cops say

A father in Oregon was arrested on Sunday after police say he tried to abandon a 5-year-old in a park.

It was just before 4 p.m. when police were contacted about a child who had been left at River Forks Park in Roseburg, Oregon, KEZI reported.

When deputies arrived at the park, they learned that a father had also been trying to give away a 10-month-old before eventually departing in a car with the infant, leaving the 5-year-old behind, KPTV reported.

The child was found safely in the park and Bryant Garcia, 30, was found at an area home with the infant, KPIC reported. Both children were uninjured and returned to their mom, police say.

Garcia was arrested and charged with child neglect and abandonment, KEZI reported. He’s being held at the Douglas County jail.