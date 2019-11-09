Latest fallout from listeria problems: Ready-to-eat entrees (two sold by Amazon Go)

Ready-to-eat entrees are the subject of a Friday night Public Health Alert from the USDA, the latest fallout from the listeria problems at major vegetable supplier Mann Packing.

Over the last week, recalls of products with Mann vegetables pulled products out of numerous stores’ lineups, from Walmart.com to Whole Foods Market.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The USDA said the below grab-and-go items, which might be in consumers’ refrigerators, should not be eaten.

▪ Crazy Fresh Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.

▪ Kowalski’s Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.

▪ quick & easy Meals Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.

▪ Amazon Go Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice with best by dates through Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

▪ Amazon Go Broccoli Crunch Power Bowl With Chicken with best y dates through Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

These items should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund or tossed out.

Listeria strikes about 1,600 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 250 people die from it, usually children under 5, senior citizens and those with damaged immune systems. It can cause stillbirths and miscarriages. In healthy people, nausea, gastrointestinal problems, loss of balance, headaches and fever are common.