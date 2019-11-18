National

Two people found dead inside Missouri dentist office, police say

Police in Missouri say two people were found dead inside a dentist’s office Monday morning.

Webb City police responded to a call about a disturbance at Dr. Camille Hostetter’s dental office just after 9 a.m., KOAM reported.

Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 1.57.05 PM.png
Police in Missouri say two people were found dead at a Webb City dentist office on Monday. Google Maps

Police say the department had been called about a medical situation and arrived to find two people dead inside, according to the outlet.

Witnesses in the office during the incident say they were taken to a waiting room, then were asked to leave the building, KODE reported. Officials say neither of the deceased was a patient at the office.

Both of the deceased are adults and their names have not been released, KZRG reported. Officials say police are not looking for suspects.

Webb City is just northeast of Joplin.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  