Deputy accused of looting Home Depot he guarded after tornadoes hit Dallas, cops say

A Dallas County deputy is accused of stealing from the Home Depot store in Texas he was supposed to be guarding after a tornado ravaged the building, the sheriff’s department says.

Deputy Joseph Bobadilla was hired to guard the store on Forest Lane in Dallas after tornadoes hit the area in late October, according to a Dallas County Sheriff’s Department news release.

However, instead of protecting the merchandise from looters, Bobadilla is suspected of stealing merchandise and taking it to another Home Depot for in-store credit, police said. He’s accused of taking appliances and other items, police said.

The corporate office for Home Depot notified the sheriff’s department of the thefts, prompting an investigation. Bobadilla hasn’t been arrested or charged, a police spokesman told McClatchy news group.

“He is still being questioned by detectives,” detective Raul Reyna told McClatchy.

The sheriff’s office was executing a search warrant Thursday morning at a location connected to the thefts.

Asked whether Bobadilla was fired by the sheriff’s department, Reyna said the investigation in ongoing.

In a statement, Sheriff Marian Brown said Bobadilla will be held responsible.

“The Dallas Sheriff’s Office does not condone or support employees that break the law,” Brown said. “Our core values are integrity, professionalism and accountability and as a result, we will follow the proper procedures and guidelines in place to uphold the law and ensure the deputy is held responsible for his actions.”