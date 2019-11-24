Man who spit on immigrant must write essay about immigration hardships, judge says

In August, a homeless Oregon man spat on a Ukrainian man and told him to “go back to your country” in a confrontation over trash, KATU reports.

Now a judge has given Harold Eugene Denson III until March to complete a 500-word essay about the experiences and hardships of Eastern European immigrants coming to the United States, The Oregonian reports.

“What I am asking you to do is put yourself into their shoes,” said Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras, according to the publication.

If he fails to complete the essay, or Ramras finds it unacceptable, Denson will face more jail time in addition to the 90 days he already faces for the incident, Willamette Week reported.

“This is a unique resolution to a very serious incident,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann, KOIN reported.

“Mr. Denson needs to understand the impact his actions had on the victim and our immigrant communities,” Hermann said. “This is an opportunity for him to reconcile his behavior through compassion, learning and understanding.”

If Denson completes the essay satisfactorily, the judge will drop a bias crime charge in the case, KATU reported.

“I appreciate the opportunity to write a report ... rather than stacking up a charge on my record,” Denson said, The Oregonian reported.

The Aug. 25 incident began when aluminum cans Denson had been collecting spilled at an auto dealership owned by a Ukrainian immigrant, The Oregonian reported.

The owner gave Denson a trash bag and told him to clean it up, KATU reported. But Denson told him to “go back to your country” and spit in his face.

He also told the owner his dealership was on “American soil” and didn’t belong to him before threatening him with a box cutter, Willamette Weekly reported.

On Friday, Denson pleaded no contest to his charges of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree bias crime, KOIN reported.